Nine to 13 cars are expected for the Missouri Ozark Rally, a racing event that will occur Aug. 5 in the Licking area and cover about 60 total miles, organizers said.

It is one of three rally races held annually in the state and organized by the 100AW Performance Rally Group. The others are the big Rally in the 100-Acre Wood near Salem each March that attracts about 80 to 90 competitors, and the Show-Me Rally that occurs the first weekend of November in Potosi. Last year, the rally in Texas County was contested in the Cabool area.

The Missouri Ozark Rally kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Licking Volunteer Fire Department fire house. Several registrations will occur, including for volunteers and competitors. Organizer Kim DeMotte said he appreciated the assistance of fire chief Aaron Greathouse.

Service for the race will occur in the Town and Country Supermarket parking lot on Highway 32 near Main Street. The business will make Saturday lunches for 100 or so volunteers.

The public will be able to see the cars at a Parc Expose by about 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Town and Country Supermarket, which will be the “pit area” for the whole day. DeMotte said this is also a good time to meet the drivers and co-drivers.

The first car will leave at 11:30 a.m. They’ll be back in service about 2:15 p.m. They’ll work on their vehicles and leave for the second pass at about 3 p.m., he said.

There will be two competitive stage roads that will run four times in the same direction.

“They don’t start out with notes, or any knowledge of the course,” DeMotte said, “but they should have them by the fourth pass.”

If schedule holds, he said, competitive mileage will be more than 60 miles.

Racers will wrap things up at the supermarket parking lot at about 5:45 p.m. Awards will be presented at a participants-only event at Cedar Street Market Place starting at about 6:30 p.m. (that’s the former Rawlings Sporting Goods plant on Cedar Street). Food for that event is catered by Savor Grill & Barbecue in Houston. Beer comes from a sponsor, Piney River Brewing Co. of Bucyrus, and soda and water also will be available.

DeMotte said he’s happy to bring the event totally to Licking and the surrounding area. Local volunteers are needed. Learn more about the opportunity online at rally101.100aw.org/volunteerinformation/.

ABOUT THE RACE

The Missouri Ozark Rally is a performance rally car race featuring street-legal vehicles equipped with safety gear and full roll cages.

A rally consists of “transit zones” and “special stages.” A transit zone has the rally teams on the roads with the general public (following all traffic rules) and merely gets competitors from one special stage to the next. A special stage is a closed to-the-public section of roadways where teams are allowed to travel from the start to the finish as fast as they can.

Cars are started one minute apart, so there is no wheel-to-wheel racing. The total elapsed times for each team over the special stages will determine both individual class and overall victories of the event.

The Missouri Ozark Rally is run “blind,” which means racers have not seen the roads in advance.

The event is sanctioned by the American Rally Association (ARA) and competitors can earn points toward the ARA National Championship Series.

More information, including a map of the race course and various spectator locations is available online at missouriozarkrally.100aw.org.