Rev. Dors Gene Wilson, son of Glen and Lucy Curtis Wilson, was born Sept. 5, 1939, in Duke, Mo., and passed on July 4, 2023, at his home in Phillipsburg, Mo., at the age of 83.

On March 20, 1960, he was united in marriage with Della Lane.

Dors is survived by his wife, Della; two daughters, Vicki Jemes and her husband David of Grovespring, Mo., Cindy Smith and her husband Donald of Lebanon, Mo.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives; church family and many dear friends.

Those preceding him in death include his parents; four brothers, his twin sister, and in-law siblings.

Visitation for Rev. Dors Gene Wilson was at 4 p.m. July 9, 2023, at Shadel’s Colonial Chapel.

A celebration of life funeral service was 10:30 a.m. July 10, 2023, at Highland Park Church of God in Lebanon, Mo.

Burial was at Lebanon Cemetery.

Memorials have been suggested to Indian Mission Church of God, 119 Potash Alliance, Neb. 69301.