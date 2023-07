A Rolla woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Janet E. McKean, 87, was driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue northbound on Highway 137 four miles south of Licking when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck two culverts, patrol said.

McKean, who was wearing a safety device, was taken with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

The vehicle suffered moderate damage.