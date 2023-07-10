Sales taxes collected in Texas County is finished up for June, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A use tax from out-of-state orders totaled $117,129.05 for the month. That was up $82,036.96 from the same period a year ago. For the year, $427,334.97 has been collected. That’s up $148,399.76 from a year ago.

Retailers collect three half-cent sales taxes. Each totaled $108,216 for the month, a decrease of $8,526.04 for the month compared to last year. For the year, each totals $676,968.02, an increase of $16,844.28 from the same period last year.

A three-eighths cent sales tax earmarked for law enforcement totaled $74,849.09 for June and $449,996.62 for 2023. Collections began Oct. 1, 2022.