This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Texas County Livestock Fair schedule has been announced for July 25-29.

The event is held at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

Here is the schedule:

Tuesday, July 25: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. poultry check-in; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. horticulture, field crops, ag mechanics, home economics check-in; and 5 to 7 p.m. rabbit check-in.

Wednesday, July 26: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Must be in place by 4 p.m.) Market goats, lambs, hogs, steers and replacement heifers check-in; 8 a.m. open and youth rabbit show; 10 a.m. poultry show (no exhibitors in the barn during the show); noon to 2 p.m. poultry and rabbit showmanship show; market goats, lambs, hogs, steers and heifers weigh-in and ultrasound, 5 p.m. ; order for weigh-in and ultrasound — goats, lambs, hogs and steers. Replacement heifers — weight only. Tractor check-in is noon to 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 27 — 7 to 11 a.m. breeding beef and dairy cattle, swine, meat and dairy goats, breeding sheep; 3 p.m. sheep show and meat goat show follows. Rabbit, poultry, sheep and goat exhibitor pictures (for market animals) following goat show. Sheep, goat and bottle calf fashion show (followed by pictures). 7:30 p.m., pizza party and movie.

Friday, July 28: 8 a.m. swine show and beef show follows; 4 p.m. dairy cattle show followed by dairy goat show; 5-6 p.m. horticulture, field crops, ag production, home economics check-out; 6 p.m. tractor parade; and 6:30 p.m. ag Olympics.

Saturday, July 29: 10:30 a.m. awards ceremony; 11:30 a.m. tractor parade; noon to 1 p.m., supporters’ appreciation dinner; and 2 p.m. livestock sale.

(Times are subject to change)