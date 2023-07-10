A Summersville man was arrested Sunday evening following a one-vehicle crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Jacob T. Heywood, 35, was driving a 2006 Yamaha Grizzly southbound near Ballpark Road one mile south of Summersville when the vehicle overturned, patrol said.

Heywood, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken with serious injuries to Mercy in Springfield by air ambulance.

The vehicle was totaled.

Following the crash, Heywood was arrested on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, patrol said.

He was cited and released.