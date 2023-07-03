Seth Michael Harold Clark (Puppet), age 35, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston, Mo. He was born Jan. 31, 1988 (Superbowl Sunday) in Rolla, Mo. to Michael and Bridgett (Carnes) Clark.

Seth is preceded in death by grandparents, Harold and Ruth Clark; and uncles, David Clark, Phillip Carnes, and Des Carnes.

Seth is survived by his parents; children, Phillip, Vanessa, Illithyia, and Renly Clark; brother, Adam Clark; nephew, Kai “Handsome Man” Clark; his grandma Effie; former wife, Jessica Johnson; and former fiancé Naccona Harrison; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Seth loved music, playing guitar, shooting pool and float trips. But what he loved most of all was the joy of fatherhood. He loved his kids more than anything and “dad” was his most important job. Seth will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation for Seth will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Evans Funeral Home to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

