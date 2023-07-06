This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Several organizations are joining together this afternoon to sponsor a movie at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston on Grand Avenue.

“The Girl Who Wore Freedom,” an award-winning film, invites audiences to discuss the untold stories of D-Day from men, women and children who lived through German occupation and Allied liberation of Normandy, France.

The film reminds viewers of who we are as Americans when we are at our very best, the movie’s creators say. It is a reminder that individual and national acts of bravery, care and compassion have the power to impact others for generations.

The movie will be shown at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6. It is presented by Houston Senior Center, American Legion Post 41, Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 and Texas County Missouri Historical and Military Museum. Special guest is Rep. Bennie Cook. There is no charge.