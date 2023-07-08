Several Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association customers won credits at its recent annual meeting.

$50 credits: David Scantlin, Houston; Ruth Flett, Rolla; Maria Lewis, Raymondville; Shelley McCormick, Salem; Carl Collet, Rolla; William Sorrell, Summersville; David Schockley, Salem; Monty Wilson, Rolla; Malissa Crewse, Licking; Wayne Smith, Summersville; Porter Wiseman, Houston; Randy Verkamp, St. James; Gary Curle, Summersville; Robin Calvin, Bucyrus; Donald Stephens, Licking; Kathryn Storlie, Summersville; Henry Kohenskey, EdEdgar Springs; Kevin Cooper, Rolla; Louis McCarthy, Edgar Springs; and James Beck Jr., Rolla.

$100 CREDITS: Beverly Hellon, St. James; Gloria Sterner, Mountain Grove; HB Acres, Rolla; Ann Liebert, Licking; Roger Hagemann, Summersville; L.C. Wolfe, Bucyrus; Julius Pounds, Houston; Jim Mader, Rolla; Boone Township, Licking; and Robert Dodds, Rolla.

$250 CREDITS: Donnetta James, Licking; Benny Scheets, Cabool; Leonard Ketterer, Licking; Janis Rensch, Licking.

$500 CREDITS: Steven Settles, Licking; and Beverly Lee, Rolla.

$100 Sho-Me Cash AWARDS: Bobby Branstetter, Raymondville; Ancil Crewse, Huggins; Anthony West, Salem; and Lake Springs Community Building.

Coloring Contest winners: Buddy Bears — Azalea Sapaugh, age 3-5; and Paisley Gilmore, age 6-8.

This year’s bicycle winners in the 9-12 age group — Sophia Chase and Kavyn Kinder; and in the 5-8 age group were Kinslee Shaw and Knoxyn Kinder.

Members approved three amendments and elected three to the board of directors. They are: Angela Lenox Mallory, North District; Thomas Fleener, Central District; and James R. Swindell, South District.