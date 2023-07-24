Steven Lex Cantrell was born on Dec. 8, 1954, in Houston, Mo. to Lexie and Marie (Lea) Cantrell. He entered his heavenly home on July 20, 2023 in Houston at the age of 68.

Steve attended Houston Schools and graduated with the class of 1973. He was a faithful member of Souls Harbor Church for many years.

He began working for Piney Township in 1981 and retired after 38 years in 2019. He took pride in maintaining the township roads, which were always some of the best in the county.

Steve loved the outdoors, especially turkey hunting in the spring and deer hunting in the fall. He also enjoyed catching and frying up a good mess of fish. He enjoyed visiting with his family and friends as well as spending time with his church family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lexie and Marie Cantrell; sisters, Wanda Hebblethwaite and Lena Fleming and a brother, Jimmy Jones.

Steve is survived by his sons, Brian and Stacy Cantrell of Houston, Brandon Cantrell of Houston, Brady and Kylee Cantrell of Melissa, Texas and Logan Cantrell of Houston; grandchildren, Tanner and Trudee Cantrell, Hazel Cantrell, Kaisleigh Cantrell, Mia and Michael Clonts and Crew Cantrell; a great-granddaughter, Gracelynn; sisters, Donna Schmidt, Betty and Buddy McKinney, Nancy and Roger Hayes and Deborah and Wayne Land; brothers, Jerry and Theresa Jones, Rick Cantrell and Bruce and Tammy Cantrell as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Steve will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 24 at Souls Harbor Church with Pastors Cody Neugebauer and John Emery officiating. Interment will be at the Pine Lawn Cemetery. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

PAID