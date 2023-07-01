This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

An afternoon storm packing high winds in Texas County disrupted electrical service and caused some damage, authorities said.

Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association reported about 3,000 customers without power in its service area, including about 900 in Texas County at about 4:30 p.m. Most of those are in the Licking area. Outages also are reported at Cabool.

Structural damage occurred at Licking. A roof was flown off a building near Main Street and Highway 32 in the downtown business district.