Teresa Ann Pearce (Tweety), age 52, of Success, Mo., lost her battle with cancer on July 11, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minn. Teresa is survived by her daughter, Jadyne Nicole of Success, Mo. and sister, Alice Pearce of Columbia, Mo.

Teresa was born in Roseville, Calif. to Jerry and Verba Pearce on April 24, 1971. Teresa relocated to Evening Shade, Mo. with her family in 1980. She went to high school at Plato and graduated in 1989. Teresa was a Texas County resident for most of her life. She began her 30-year career with Walmart in Springfield, Mo. before transferring to Houston where she worked in human resources for the majority of her time. In 2005 the light of her life, her daughter, Jadyne Nicole was born.

Teresa enjoyed being goofy with her friends and co-workers. Teresa and Alice, eventually joined by Jadyne, adopted a “buy the shoes, take the trip, eat the cake” philosophy and made several international trips. Teresa loved the beach. She enjoyed casino trips, camping, float trips and bonfires with her friends. Teresa loved animals and has had several dogs and cats that she spoiled and loved. Teresa’s most proud moments were at Jadyne’s ball games where she regularly could be heard yelling “Go Poopsi!!” and “that’s my girl!”

Special thanks to Walmart and their Centers of Excellence Program and Healthscope Services for the support in travel to and care at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. from the time of her diagnosis in 2015 through the end of her battle with breast cancer.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at Roby Baptist Church with Pastor Wes Mayfield officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21 at Evans Funeral Home.

Memorial donations in Teresa’s name may be made to Children’s Miracle Network. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

