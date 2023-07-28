For many years, the Texas County Fair Board has conducted the Texas County Fair in facilities owned by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce.

Things are different now, as the Fair Board has purchased the livestock-oriented portion of the fairgrounds from the chamber.

The transaction involves an eight-acre tract including five where the livestock barns, showing arena, display building, cook shack and restrooms are situated, along with another three that can be used for expansion or parking.

The sale was finalized during a ceremony Thursday at the fair, with Fair Board and Chamber members gathering at tables inside the showing arena. They were joined by numerous youth exhibitors from this year’s fair, many former Fair Board and chamber members, and others who have been instrumental in the establishment and growth of the fairgrounds’ livestock facilities.

The purchase price was $50,000.

“This will provide a lot of long-term security,” said Fair Board president Darren Ice. “It’s always going to be ours now, so the upcoming youth will be guaranteed to have something in the future.”

As owners of the tract, the Fair Board will now be able to pursue various forms of grants to fund future improvements and expansion.

“Maybe now we can use some outside money for that kind of thing,” Ice said.

Ice said the first priority is to pay off the loan for the purchase obtained from Progressive Ozark Bank. Then attention will be turned toward upgrading the cook shack and restrooms, adding handicapped access and more.

“Whatever we can get grant money for, we’ll get to,” Ice said.

The tract will now officially go by the name many people had already used for it: The Texas County Fairgrounds.

“It’s been that way for a long time,” Ice said.

Later this year, the Fair Board (which is a 501c3 organization) will host an event to raise funds toward the purchase, and donations are gladly accepted. For information, email texascountyfairboard@gmail.com.

“I want to thank all the past Fair Board members and community members who have put money and time in this and turned it into the fairgrounds we have today,” Ice said. “It started out as an empty field, and now look what we’ve got.”