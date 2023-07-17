This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Texas County Fair begins a five-night run next week at the fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

One of the biggest gatherings of the summer, the event has traditionally drawn big crowds and is sponsored by the Texas County Fair Board and Houston Area Chamber of Commerce.

A special 12-page news section appears in this week’s newspaper.

Here is the schedule:

Tuesday, July 25: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. poultry check-in; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. horticulture, field crops, ag mechanics, home economics check-in; and 5 to 7 p.m. rabbit check-in.

Wednesday, July 26: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Must be in place by 4 p.m.) Market goats, lambs, hogs, steers and replacement heifers check-in; 8 a.m. open and youth rabbit show; 10 a.m. poultry show (no exhibitors in the barn during the show); noon to 2 p.m. poultry and rabbit showmanship show; market goats, lambs, hogs, steers and heifers weigh-in and ultrasound, 5 p.m. ; order for weigh-in and ultrasound — goats, lambs, hogs and steers. Replacement heifers — weight only. Tractor check-in is noon to 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 27 — 7 to 11 a.m. breeding beef and dairy cattle, swine, meat and dairy goats, breeding sheep; 3 p.m. sheep show and meat goat show follows. Rabbit, poultry, sheep and goat exhibitor pictures (for market animals) following goat show. Sheep, goat and bottle calf fashion show (followed by pictures). 7:30 p.m., pizza party and movie.

Friday, July 28: 8 a.m. swine show and beef show follows; 4 p.m. dairy cattle show followed by dairy goat show; 5-6 p.m. horticulture, field crops, ag production, home economics check-out; 6 p.m. tractor parade; and 6:30 p.m. ag Olympics.

Saturday, July 29: 10:30 a.m. awards ceremony; 11:30 a.m. tractor parade; noon to 1 p.m., supporters’ appreciation dinner; and 2 p.m. livestock sale.

Times are subject to change.

For more information, contact the fair board by phone at 417-260-0471 or by email at texascountyfairboard@gmail.com.

Information about competition rules and regulations and a detailed schedule can be viewed by downloading the fair book online at the fair board’s Facebook page.

DEMOLITION DERBY

A demolition derby is set for July 28-29 in conjunction with the Texas County Fair.

The action begins each evening at 6 in the arena at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds off North U.S. 63.

Michael Conner’s band will perform on Saturday night following the derby, organized by the chamber.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kids 5-and-under are free.