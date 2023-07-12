The National Weather Service said a heat advisory today has been expanded to cover the entire forecast area — including Texas County — as heat index values are expected to range between 100-110 degrees.
Severe thunderstorms remain possible this evening into Thursday morning with hail up to golf balls, wind gusts up to 75 mph and localized flash flooding as the primary hazards, the National Weather Service said.
