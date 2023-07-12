The City of Houston is seeking proposals for forensic auditing services for 10 years starting in the year ending Dec. 31, 2012.

According to the request, “The forensic audit shall encompass all funds of the City of Houston, Mo. including, but not limited to general, cemetery, Urban Development Action Grant (UDAG), electric, water, police, parks and recreation and fire funds.”

The city has offered the services of KPM CPAs & Advisors PC, formerly known as Davis, Lynn and Moots PC, the independent auditors responsible for fiscal years 2012 through 2022. The firm performs a routine audit annually for the city.

Adequate work area, compliant city staff and minor clerical assistance have also been offered by the city.

The selection process will consist of a review by a committee comprised of the finance committee and/or city council. The group will make a recommendation to the council and may do so with or without an interview.

“Proposals will be evaluated on the basis of the qualifications of the office in the firm which will actually be performing the audit work.”

At the time of submitting the request, Mark Campbell was the city administrator and is listed as one of the contacts.

The deadline to submit a proposal is 3 p.m. Friday, July 28.