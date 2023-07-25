’Twas the day before tomorrow and all through the nation,

Not a person felt certain or without trepidation.

TV news blared in the homes where folks cared,

And had hopes that solutions were soon to be shared.

The children were texting and viewing strange posts,

With stories of pop stars enthralling them most.

And mom in her sweatpants and dad in his jeans,

Wished things were different and they had better means.

Then in a big city more trouble did rise,

And they sprang to the internet for another surprise.

As dad looked at his laptop he was truly amazed,

And he cursed and exclaimed of the world’s wicked ways.

The information presented was simply surreal,

And it was hard to get a full grasp of the deal.

But another example of malice was shown,

And how people don’t care about what others own.

Looting and theft were completely embraced,

And businesses died due to what they had faced.

Then what appeared vividly in dad’s pondering head,

But a snapshot of a leader who actually led.

One who considered what’s best and what’s right,

And wouldn’t back down from a justified fight.

A person who minded what’s best for the nation,

And served its best interests without reservation.

But dad knew such a leader was likely a dream,

As most in high places are not who they seem.

Speaking and acting from the stance of pretense,

They perform their main duties without common sense.

As consent of the governed is largely rejected,

The majority’s will is broadly neglected.

But dad knew in his heart that it’s all by design,

As the country and world stay mired in decline.

And some even said folks are largely expendable,

And acclaimed a new order they deemed as commendable.

But dad felt deep inside that idea was foolish,

And could produce a result that bordered on ghoulish.

So to his family dad did clearly explain,

That no matter what happened he would always remain,

As an ally of honor and a doer of good,

And that they all could know he would do what he should.

But as he and those like him vowed not to relent,

Others just followed without any dissent.

But dad knew there were many who just didn’t recognize,

The peril around them and urgent need to be wise.

But God said days would come when chaos would rein,

And good be called bad and viewed with disdain.

Those days seem upon us with nowhere to hide,

And all that is left is for all to decide,

Whom they shall serve and what path they will take,

As we move toward a destiny that none can forsake.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.