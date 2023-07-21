The Independence Day Parade in Houston on July 1 was right on schedule, in spite of the rough winds and rains a couple of hours earlier.

The rain didn’t stop our Post 41 grill either; we got a head-start and were ready to serve those Freedom-Dogs at 2 p.m. I’m sure that the earlier rain might have reduced the crowd a bit, and the intense sunshine had most of the onlookers watching from the shade on the west side of Grand Avenue, but we still handed out hundreds of little Parade Flags.

The Parade was sponsored by West Plains Bank and Trust Company and was provided with three Grand Marshals: World War II veteran Glen Fraley and Darlene Shawhan rode in a restored MB Jeep, and Dickie Douglas rode in a West Plains Bank vehicle. At the end, Post 41 served over 400 Freedom-Dogs, along with the chips and ice-cold water.

One thing I noticed during the parade: As the Color-Guard passed, some of the folks of our older generations came to their feet and veterans saluted, but I saw none of the youngsters sitting on the curb move a muscle. Parents and veterans alike, we need to pass down the idea that it’s OK to express patriotism and respect as our nation’s Colors pass by.

American Legion Post 559 in Licking is back! Their charter was dormant for several years and their old meeting hall has been sold, but some of the members have started it up again. They will be meeting at the VFW Post 6337 hall near the corner of Highway 32 and Main Street in Licking on the second Tuesday at 6 p.m. Post 41’s Past Adjutant, Ron Jones, will be transferring up there to help them reactivate.

Veterans organizations in Texas County:

•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.

•Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 473 meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at its meeting mall on U.S. 63 north of Cabool.

•Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 6337 in Licking meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the meeting hall on Main Street just south of Highway 32.

•American Legion Post 559 will meet at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the VFW Post 6337 meeting hall in Licking. Post 559 has been revitalized by past members and is looking for new ones.

•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.

Houston resident Robert E. Simpson is a retired U.S. Navy chief electronics technician who served from 1969 to 1990. Email gfjjkaa@gmail.com.