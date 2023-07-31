Three Cabool teens were injured Monday afternoon — one of them seriously — in a crash on Highway PP four miles north of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2016 Ford F-150 driven by a 17-year-old boy traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the highway, struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting one.

A 13-year-boy had serious injuries, a 16-year boy sustained minor injuries and the driver received moderate injuries. All went to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. The 16-year-old passenger was the only one wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was totaled, Brown said. Assisting at the scene was Cpl. Stacy Crewse.