Three fire departments were called to an apartment complex at Raymondville early Sunday evening, authorities said.

Smoke was seen pouring out of the windows of one of the units at 199 Chick Johnston, Apt. 9. Units from Raymondville, Houston City and Licking were called to help extinguish the blaze. EMS also was there, and checked out one person who was hospitalized but not necessarily related to the fire, a manager said.

One apartment was damaged, and electricity was restored by Sunday night.