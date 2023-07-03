Two individuals from Hartville and one from Falcon were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash that led to an arrest, authorities said.

Ricky R. Burris, 58, of Falcon, Mo., was driving his 2013 Ford F-150 southbound on Highway F 9 miles west of Hartville when he traveled off of the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, became airborne and struck multiple trees, patrol said.

Burris and two passengers, Ladonna L. Coltrane, 64, of Hartville, and Clayton D. Sanders, 66, of Hartville, were seriously injured. Burris and Sanders were taken to Cox South in Springfield by ambulance. Coltrane was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Burris’ vehicle was totaled. Nobody was wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. N. B. Poynter.

Following the accident, Burris was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury, careless and imprudent resulting in a motor vehicle crash, no insurance, failure to register motor vehicle, failure to display valid plates and no seat belt, patrol said.