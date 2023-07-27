Three teens were injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A 16-year-old male from Birch Tree was driving his 2013 Dodge Dart eastbound on Hwy. W 10 miles south of Mountain View when he ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, went airborne, overturned and struck a fence, patrol said.

Two passengers, a 16-year-old female from West Plains and Makayla L. Collins, 19, of Willow Springs, were in the vehicle at the time. Nobody was wearing a safety device.

Everyone in the vehicle was transported by South Howell Ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

The vehicle was totaled.

Investigating the accident was Msgt. S. N. Foster.