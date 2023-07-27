Three teens were injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A 16-year-old male from Birch Tree was driving his 2013 Dodge Dart eastbound on Hwy. W 10 miles south of Mountain View when he ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, went airborne, overturned and struck a fence, patrol said.

Two passengers, a 16-year-old female from West Plains and Makayla L. Collins, 19, of Willow Springs, were in the vehicle at the time. Nobody was wearing a safety device.

Everyone in the vehicle was transported by South Howell Ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

The vehicle was totaled.

Investigating the accident was Msgt. S. N. Foster.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply