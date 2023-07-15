An arrest Saturday morning sent a Nixa man to the Texas County Jail, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Richard C. Hatch, 26, was charged with exceeding the posted speed limit (26 miles per hour over) and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Click here to read our print edition online!
An arrest Saturday morning sent a Nixa man to the Texas County Jail, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Richard C. Hatch, 26, was charged with exceeding the posted speed limit (26 miles per hour over) and failure to register a motor vehicle.