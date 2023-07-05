Two individuals from Mountain Grove were involved in a two-vehicle crash, authorities said.

Jimmie D. Crisp, 62, was driving his 1994 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway Z five miles north of Hartville when he came to a stop in the roadway. At that time, James M. Willhite, 87, driving his 2006 GMC Canyon southbound struck Crisp’s vehicle in the rear, patrol said.

Willhite suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Crisp’s vehicle suffered minor damage, Willhite’s suffered moderate damage. Both drivers were wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. J. L. Dedmon.