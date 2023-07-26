The Dickerson Park Zoo is celebrating its 100th birthday this year — and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors are invited to join the party. CBCO, the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is partnering with the Dickerson Park Zoo to help boost the region’s blood supply for local patients.

Go wild about saving lives and donate blood at the upcoming blood drive in Houston on Friday, Aug. 4. Each donation can help save the lives of up to three people in the Ozarks.

Successful donors will receive two free admissions to Dickerson Park Zoo, valued at $34. Zoo admission vouchers are valid through July 31, 2024. No other discounts or coupons apply. Donors will also receive a limited-edition zoo-themed T-shirt, while supplies last.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Texas County Memorial Hospital, as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Texas County area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following locations:

First Christian Church Basement 202 E. State Route 17 Houston Friday, Aug. 4 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

United Methodist Church

Fellowship Hall

208 S. Main Street, Licking

Thursday, Aug. 3

1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.

Photo identification is required. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.