Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and into tonight, the National Weather Service said.

Damaging gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to ping pong balls will be the main hazards, it said.

Fireworks: Due to dry conditions, evening fireworks shows at Licking, Houston and Cabool have been postponed for Saturday night.

Saturday in Houston: In downtown Houston, veterans are serving hot dogs this afternoon at 2 at Lone Star Plaza. A parade starts at 4 p.m. A truck pull is at the chamber fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Watch downtown activities via the Grand Cam.