Vendors are sought for an event that benefits “Texas County Shop with a Hero” during the Christmas season. Children who need a boost during the holiday season shop with various officers, first responders and EMS.

Fraternal Order of Eagles 2911 sponsors an annual Houston cruise-in that is planned for Saturday, Oct. 7. It is looking for vendors to join at the display of classic cars, as well as items for a silent auction.

Persons interested or to learn more information, call Allie at 314-225-9263.