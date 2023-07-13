This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
The Houston Alumni Association is in need of Houston High School alumni — of all ages — to help in staging the organization’s activities.
This is a limited commitment of time: The association meets on even numbered months on the fourth Monday at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church on East Highway 17.
If you are interested, call 417-260-1669.
Address change?
If you move, please let the alumni association know so it can keep its mailing list accurate. Drop your new address to P.O. Box 304, Houston, Mo. 65483. Call 417-967-2616 or email pkhoney@centurytel.net.