A West Plains man was charged Saturday evening with DWI following an accident on Highway H that injured a 3-year-old boy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

MSgt. Dale Pounds said an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet pickup driven by Dustin L. Jewell, 37, crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2010 Ford truck operated by Alexander E. Roberts, 30, of Cabool. Both vehicles overturned and were totaled.

The boy — who was in Roberts’ truck — was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Pounds said.

Jewell also is charged with careless and imprudent driving involving a crash and driving without a driver’s license, the patrol said. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released. Everyone was wearing a seat belt.

Assisting at the scene were Cpl. Stacy Crewse, Tpr. Nathan Pounds and the Tyrone Fire Department.