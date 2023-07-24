William (Bill) Paul McGuire, son of the late Paul Herman (Jiggs) and Anita Leora McGuire was born on Aug. 13, 1953, in Houston, Mo., and passed away on July 21, 2023, at the age of 69 after a lengthy health battle.

Bill is survived by his wife, Cathy, of 47 years; son, Dustin McGuire, and his wife, Jennifer of Republic, Mo.; two grandchildren, Hadley and Ansley; two sisters, Marcia Hansen and her husband, Kirk of Springfield, Mo. and Sherry Jones, and her husband, Kenny of Solo, Mo.; and a host of other relatives, family, and friends.

He was an employee of Brown Shoe in Houston until the time of their closure and later worked for Wood Pro Cabinetry in Cabool, Mo. for several years and learned the skill of woodworking that he enjoyed as long as his health would allow.

In addition to woodworking, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, took pride in his yard work, barbecuing and cooking for family and friends.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Houston, Mo. where he served as a deacon for 21 years. Bill loved his family, church family, friends and neighbors.

Papa thought his two grandchildren, Hadley and Ansley were the best and he loved spending time with them!

A visitation for Bill took place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service took place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Houston. Burial followed in Pine Lawn Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.evansfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

