William Harold “Bill” Price was born Nov. 15, 1941, to Harold Arthur Price and Martha Washington (Bates) Price at Success, Mo. He was born in the living quarters at the store in what is today considered “old” Success. He died quietly in his in his home while sketching and reading. He was consistently delving into theology and Biblical intent, along with his pursuit of art, whether painting, sketching, music, writing or three-dimensional.

Bill was married to Bonnie Jean Patterson on Aug. 14, 1960, in Raymondville at her parent’s home with Sadie Miles officiating. They were married 60 years when Bonnie passed Dec. 2, 2020. To this marriage three children were born, Diana Leah Price Shelton, David Bradley Price and Brian Keith Price.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, son David, great-granddaughter Emmalyn Rayne Shelton; and great-grandson Reggie Liam Spelman.

Bill is survived by his children, Diana Leah (Roger) Shelton of Bucyrus, Mo., and Brian Keith (Sandra Mesrine) Price of Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom; grandchildren and families, Jarod (Kristi) Shelton and Kalista of Centralia, Mo., Jamison “Jami” (Jose) Shelton, Trinity, Trenton, Jackson, Cecily, Angel and Abby of Independence, Mo., Ryan (Danny) Bowersox and Maya of Lawrence, Kan., Taylor (Tim) Dority, Mason, Carter and Evelyn of Cross Timbers, Mo., and Vincent Mesrine of Amsterdam, The Netherlands; sister Twyla (Wayne) Hackman of Licking, Mo., and sister-in-law Carol Lomax of Licking along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by aunts, Sylvia Bates of Licking, Mo., and Ruth Shelton of Success, Mo.

The Licking News published an article on April 14, 2022, which has described him best and pictures of his artwork can be viewed at www.thelickingnews.com

William “Bill” Price has always been creating artwork; born and raised in the woodlands of Old Success and Boiling Springs, Mo., he still collects rocks, wood pieces and other items of interest that spark appreciation and artistic inspiration.

He credits his childhood friend, Bobby Huff, as an inspiration. As youngsters they would roam the woods and walk along the river at Roubidoux, sometimes spending the night, finding treasures that would become the subjects of artwork and drawings.

“Bobby could draw anything,” shared Price.

Very likely Price could as well if his paintings and drawings are any indication.

As he seeks to inspire, family members and others have inspired him; his personal collection includes a feather drawing done by his granddaughter, Ryan Bowersox. Price was inspired to also do a feather piece, adding some ribbon dimensions, sharing with her a great compliment to her work. His son Brian’s pottery pencil drawing also inspired Bill to do a similar still life. Unfortunately, health reasons have handicapped his intricate painting ability.

Price’s three-dimensional artwork made from collected treasures include the boot, a tomahawk and an eagle. Each piece of artwork is a story for Price. He shared that the eagle, created of bark feathers and discarded items, is trying to restore a fallen American flag to its rightful place. He’s currently working on a baseball birdhouse and an armadillo and is adding light to the cross atop a church birdhouse.

“Growing up with Dad, there was never a dull moment,” Shared Diana Shelton, Price’s daughter. Her father’s creativity was expressed in the home and especially at holidays.

Prior to retirement, Price was in civilian service at Fort Leonard Wood and was a Free Will Baptist minister, whose ministry began in Old Success. His creativity has not been exclusive to artwork but also includes writing, both poetry and songs. The words and music to his songs were created by Rev. William H. Price, with the musical arrangements by Modene Pierson, and have been copyrighted.

“What a wonderful life I’ve had; I’m so thankful for how I’ve been blessed. I always remember that there are so many good and great people, all made by the same touch,” said a joyful Price.

A visitation for Bill will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home at with a memorial service to follow at noon. Inurnment to follow at Boone Creek Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net

