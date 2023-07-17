The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Elizabeth Vega, 56, of 3311 Chippewa Street in St. Louis, was issued citations for peace disturbance, failure to obey a lawful order and resisting arrest after an incident at Walmart on June 22.

An officer was dispatched to the store just after noon regarding a report of a woman refusing to leave after being asked. The officer made contact with a member of management, who said the woman, Vega, had a bird with her at the self-checkout area and it was against store policy to have a bird in the store.

The manager said he had asked the woman to leave multiple times, but she had refused and cursed at him. The officer made contact with the woman and asked for identification, but she then walked away. The officer followed Vega to the parking lot, but she again refused to identify herself.

At one point during the incident, Vega reportedly went limp and went to the ground, and then refused to stand up.

She was eventually taken to the Texas County Jail, cited, and released. She was given a courtesy ride back to the Walmart parking lot.

A 34-year-old Houston man reported on June 26 that a Pittsburgh tool kit valued at $220 had been stolen from inside his Dodge pickup. Investigation is ongoing.

An officer was dispatched to Miller’s Grill at about 8:45 p.m. June 8 regarding a report of an unruly customer.

An employee told the officer a man had become irate after receiving his bill and thrown a glass cup at a wall, shattering it and damaging the wall.

Based on credit card information from his payment, the suspect was identified as a 60-year-old Salem man.

Miller’s Grill was to provide an estimate of repair costs.