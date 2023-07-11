Majestic. Awesome. Magnificent.

And of course, huge.

There are plenty of descriptive words that come to mind when a full-grown American Bison is in the vicinity. Plenty of feelings, too, like curiosity, amazement and wonder.

All of that came right at me last Thursday when I had the pleasure of being in the presence of a herd of 35 bison on a property in south central Texas County. I was primarily there to document the existence of an extremely rare albino calf that had been born about a month earlier. I was accompanied by Colt Hamilton, CEO of Hamilton Native Outpost (HNO) in Texas County, a company that specializes in growing flowering plants native to Missouri and harvesting their seeds for various purposes, such as helping people restore land to its original state or create wildlife habitat.

But despite the off-the-charts cuteness and charm of the little girl all dressed in white, my attention kept being diverted toward the immense and beautiful adults I was so fortunate to be close to. Such grand animals. I felt humbled, but also sort of extra-alive.

One of the bulls who kept his eyes on me almost the entire time was about six feet tall at his shoulders. Hamilton said he and others like him might weigh as much as 2,500 pounds.

A huge bull bison on Colt Hamilton’s property.

That’s as much as 10 sizable men. It’s more than a ton. These things are massive.

But at the same time, they exude (to borrow a term from a famous Eagles song) a peaceful, easy feeling and don’t seem nearly as threatening as they look. They’re confident in their own hide, so to speak, and just go about being the marvelous beasts they are.

And what also brought me great satisfaction about Hamilton’s bison was the fact that they’re ingeniously used as tools. Since these four-legged titans literally eat nothing but grass, they’re turned out in fields and pastures where plants are cultivated for their seeds and basically clean out grass from between the desired crops (or forbes).

Subsequently, HNO doesn’t have to spray grass-killer on the fields because an animal is serving the same purpose. What a great example of natural symmetry; an animal doing what it instinctively does to help a human achieve a desired goal.

How perfect is that?

I wish (as Hamilton does) that nature-first techniques could be implemented far more often in the farming realm, because the benefits to the environment are numerous, and there’s really no downside that’s so significant that it can’t be overcome or worked out. As Hamilton loves to describe, there are effective, natural ways to do almost everything in farming, but age-old habits and traditions typically take precedence.

Whether it’s bison roaming around on local property or fields full of native grasses with root systems that go six-feet deep and subsequently help the ground retain much more water than the popular shallow-rooted versions, I would love to see more application of natural approaches. I understand (as does Hamilton) that the standard ways might be easy and cost-effective, but once adopted with diligence, natural methods can also become routine and profitable.

Anyway, I can only imagine how stunning it must have been to witness a herd of thousands of bison thundering across a grassy knoll a couple of hundred years ago somewhere in the Great Plains. Based on how incredible it was to be in the vicinity of 35 of them in a relaxed state, watching that many of them acting in hurried unison would have to be no less than life-changing.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.