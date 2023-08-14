The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

A 56-year-old man reported on Aug. 1 that a Remington chainsaw valued at $400 had been stolen from his King Street residence.

There are no suspects.

Loyd Cross, 69, of 6595 E. McKinley St. in Houston, was arrested Aug. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of DWI (chronic) and a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.

An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Cross walk into the Shell gas station on U.S. 63. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $3,500.

Ronald J. Watkins, 46, of 848 McClean Road in Mountain Grove, was arrested Aug. 7 for having two active Wright County warrants for probation violation charges.

An officer made the arrest at an apartment on Highway 17 and took Watkins to jail, where he was held without bond.