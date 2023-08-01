As many of you have no doubt already heard, the Texas County Fair is now under a new umbrella.

On day three of last week’s 73rd annual version of the huge and popular livestock-oriented event, representatives of the Texas County Fair Board and Houston Area Chamber of Commerce gathered in the showing arena for a paperwork-signing ceremony that wrapped up a very significant real estate transaction. When it was over, the Fair Board had purchased an eight-acre tract from the chamber that includes all of the livestock barns and other buildings used at the fair, along with a few adjacent open acres that are perfect for future expansion projects.

Interestingly, most of those structures had either been improved upon or literally built by the Fair Board, which was always a fascinating arrangement. But now, it’s all owned by the Fair Board, which I know is a monumental relief to president Darren Ice and the other board members.

Just to clarify something, the Fair Board doesn’t organize carnivals, demolition derbies or other entertainment that sometimes take place during fair week. While that appears to be confusing to some people (because the Fair Board receives numerous inquiries about such things), the basic fact is that the Fair Board’s mission has historically been all about youth livestock showing and selling, and those other activities are more often than not organized by the chamber.

To add to that thought, beginning in the early 1900s, Texas County for many years was home to the Old Settlers Reunion, an event highlighted by circus-like acts and various other entertainment. Then in the early 1950s, the Texas County Fair was added by a faction of people who wanted youth livestock showing competition to become an annual occurrence.

And that youth aspect of the fair is what’s so cool about it. The members of the Fair Board (who are all volunteers) dedicate themselves to providing a set of activities that require the same type of commitment and determination as organized scholastic sports, and often result in the same form of youth development. That’s because kids involved in successfully raising and showing animals must learn discipline and be ready for some work, just like their peers on the courts and fields.

I find it extremely refreshing and gratifying to be around this situation every year the way I get to, and it always reminds me that there are still a few things to be glad for in this strange and ever-increasingly scary world in which we live.

And I have to point out that there are many people in these parts who are totally behind the youth development concept promoted by the existence of the Texas County Fair. That became quite apparent at last Saturday’s Junior Livestock Sale, when several buyers donated their animal back so it could be resold and the Fair Board could receive the funds. It was absolutely incredible to witness a single cow be sold four times and bring in more than $20,000, but it was simply big-time support for the cause on display front-and-center.

During sheep, goat, pig and beef showing competition at this year’s fair, judge Emerson Tarr often repeated the statement that what she had just witnessed “makes my heart happy.”

While the epic cow resale situation was unfolding, I told Ice “this makes my heart happy.” He smiled pretty much ear-to-ear, because his heart was dang happy, too.

Anyway, what took place last week can’t be understated and is a big deal for this community, and there are a lot of people who played significant roles in it. You’re all to be commended, and I’m sincerely glad about the Texas County Fair’s new direction.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.