Clairvoyants face a bleak future they did not see coming, as their jobs are being taken over by bots.

Millions are turning to AI fortune tellers to forecast what lies ahead.

Instead of visiting psychics and crossing their palms with silver for tarot card readings they are visiting artificial intelligence mediums online which use “sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques” to work out what lies ahead.

Experts claim bot clairvoyants are better than live ones because they can draw on wisdom from a vast database and are “unaffected by human emotions or preconceptions.”

The tech move is threatening the future of traditional mystics who ply their trade at fairgrounds and seaside resorts.

According to website Medium: “In the digital age the convergence of ancient wisdom and cutting-edge technology has given rise to new possibilities.

“One such innovation is AI tarot reading where the age-old practice of tarot cards meets the power of artificial intelligence.

“AI tarot reading involves using sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to interpret and generate tarot readings.

“Through natural language processing and data analysis AI algorithms aim to mimic the intuition and insight traditionally associated with human tarot readers.

“This fusion of technology and divination opens up new possibilities for individuals seeking guidance and self-reflection.

“AI tarot reading brings the wisdom of tarot cards to your fingertips anytime and anywhere.

“With just a few clicks you can access tarot readings from the comfort of your own home or even on the go.

“Digital platforms and mobile applications make it easy for individuals to receive instant guidance and insights eliminating the need for in-person consultations.

“AI algorithms follow a set of predefined rules and principles providing objective interpretations of tarot cards.

“These algorithms analyse vast amounts of data, taking into account various factors and symbolism associated with each card.

“By eliminating subjective biases AI tarot readings offer consistent and reliable insights that remain unaffected by human emotions or preconceptions.’’

The Daily Star asked website AI Tarot Reading: “How will I know the right time to marry?’’

It produced the ‘Eight of Wands’ card which `signifies swift action, movement, and rapid change’ – but went on to hedge its bets.

The psychic bot said: “In the context of your question it could suggest that when the time is right for such a significant decision as marriage things will start to fall into place naturally and swiftly.

“However it’s important to remember that tarot cards merely reflect potential scenarios and not absolute outcomes. Therefore, let’s delve into some practical considerations.

“Deciding when to marry is a deeply personal decision and varies greatly from person to person.

“It’s often less about finding the ‘right’ time, and more about feeling prepared and confident in your relationship and in your personal life.”

