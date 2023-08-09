To many high school graduates, class rings are a prized memento of their days in school, and when a ring gets lost, that can cause a fair bit of heartache.

Local resident Burch Castleman graduated from Houston High School in 1984 and was proud to have been a player on the Tigers basketball team and was had fond memories of his time at the school. In turn, his class ring was a valuable possession and represented a link to that special period of his life.

So when Castleman lost the ring in while stationed at Offutt Air Force Base and living in Bellevue, Neb., in the late 1980s, he was pretty disappointed. Fast forward to late spring of 2023, and he was pleasantly surprised when he was reunited with the ring.

“It was crazy that it was found,” Castleman said. “I had kind of given up on it.”

The ring’s saga is a classic example of an improbable reality.

In the 1980s, Bellevue, Neb., residents Rita Chalupa and her husband Stanley were entering the “empty nest” phase of their lives in and began enjoying annual motorcycle trips. During that time, Rita went to the Sears store at Southroads Mall in Bellevue to purchase rainsuits for a trip.

Later when she wore the rain gear, she stuck her hand in the pocket and discovered a class ring. Having no idea how to find the owner, she tucked the ring away in a drawer.

After Stanley passed away in 2003, the motorcycle trips stopped and the ring was, of course, forgotten. But about a year ago, Rita ran across it and gave it to her daughter Deb Clarke, in the hopes that the owner could be located.

“I was helping her get ready to have a garage sale,” Clarke said, “and she was kind of deep-cleaning drawers and things. She gave me the ring, and I was like, ‘OK, Houston, Texas.’ We started checking, and I think it was the mascot was wrong and we realized we were barking up the wrong tree.”

Basketball-oriented imagery on Butch Castleman’s HHS 1984 class ring helped in the saga of its reunion with him.

Several months later, Clarke’s significant other, Bill Life, got involved in the search and determined Houston, Mo., was where they needed to focus. The ring was outfitted with basketball team symbolism, and through online research, Life found images of the HHS yearbook from 1984 and realized a player named Butch Castleman was who they were looking for.

Contact was made with the school, and the connection with Castleman became complete.

News of the ring reunion spread quickly.

“With Houston being a small town,” Castleman said, “everybody knew before I did.”

The saga played out without any help from social media, since neither Castleman nor Clarke use it.

“We had to do be really careful,” Clarke said. “We didn’t want to give it to somebody so they could hock it.”

Castleman said his military status led to him moving to several different locations in a short period of time, and he figured the ring just went missing in the shuffle.

“I have no clue when or where I lost it at,” he said. “As many times as you move that quickly, you figured it was lost in the packing someplace.”

Initials carved into the ring are “BDC.” That made it a bit harder to connect it to Castleman, whose first name is actually Troy, but he goes by Butch.

“It was kind of fun being a private investigator,” Clarke said.

The first time Castleman saw the ring after losing it close to 40 years ago was when he opened the shipping box during a Zoom meeting between he and his wife Elizabeth, along with Clarke, Life and Rita Chalupa.

“It’s amazing how good of shape it’s in,” Castleman said. “It’s greatly appreciated.”

Butch Castleman and his wife Elizabeth, right, take part in a Zoom meeting with Nebraska residents Bill Life, Rita Chalupa and Deb Clarke, who helped reunite Castleman with his lost HHS 1984 class ring.