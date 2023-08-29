The annual Houston Lions Club Siren Bowl or “Guns ’n’ Hoses” softball game is returning to Texas County at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Tiger Field in Houston.

Texas County Law Enforcement will take on the Texas County Fire Department/EMS/Dispatch, and the winner gets the honor of displaying the Siren Bowl plaque. The game will benefit the Texas County Shop with a Hero Program that benefits children in Texas County at Christmas.

Gate admission is $3 for ages 12 and older, and there is no charge for children under 11 and under. There will also be a concession stand selling hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans and other items. A silent auction and raffle will take place during the game and end after the 7th inning is over.

Last year the Texas County Shop with a Hero Program assisted over 250 children and raised over $25,000. The goal this year is $25,000.

If you would like to donate a silent auction item, volunteer to help at the game, or would like more information, contact Bennie Cook at 417-260-2382.