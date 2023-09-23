This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The annual Houston Lions Club Siren Bowl or “Guns ’n’ Hoses” softball game is returning to Texas County at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, (tonight) at Tiger Field in Houston.

Texas County Law Enforcement will take on the Texas County Fire Department/EMS/Dispatch, and the winner gets the honor of displaying the Siren Bowl plaque. The game will benefit the Texas County Shop with a Hero Program that benefits children in Texas County at Christmas.

Gate admission is $3 for ages 12 and older, and there is no charge for children under 11 and under. There will also be a concession stand selling hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans and other items. A silent auction and raffle will take place during the game and end after the 7th inning is over.

Last year the Texas County Shop with a Hero Program assisted more than 250 children and raised over $25,000. The goal this year is $25,000.

If you would like to donate a silent auction item, volunteer to help at the game, or would like more information, contact Bennie Cook at 417-260-2382.