The National Weather Service said an “Excessive Heat Warning” remains in effect through Friday for Texas County with afternoon heat index values of 105-115 degrees.
Cooler weather looks to move into the area this weekend into next week, it said.
Click here to read our print edition online!
The National Weather Service said an “Excessive Heat Warning” remains in effect through Friday for Texas County with afternoon heat index values of 105-115 degrees.
Cooler weather looks to move into the area this weekend into next week, it said.