We have certainly had some odd weather patterns this summer in Missouri and with the summer winding down, it reminds us that back to school is near.

The Texas County Library wishes all the teachers, staff, parents and students a wonderful school year. All branches of the library are great resources for those home schoolers and kids in school to come and check out books to enhance their education. We also have S.T.E.M. kits available for check out.

Before summer ends, here are some reads you may want to come check out: “All Together Now” by Matthew Norman, “Don’t Make Me Turn This Life Around” by Camilla Pagan, “My Magnolia Summer” by Victoria Benton Frank, “Bad Summer People” by Emma Rosenblum, Close to You: by Nora Roberts, “Death by the Beach Read” and “Deadly Ever After,” by Eva Gates and “Pink Lemonade Cake Murder” by Joanne Fluke.

“Queen of the Hillbillies – The Writings of May Kennedy McCord” by May K. McCord, “The Legend of Mad Howard” by Rick Gunter and “Early Doctors and Hospitals of The Ozarks” by Michael Duff are some of the many books written by local authors in Missouri at the library which you will find in our Missouri section.

Please mark your calendars for this Saturday, Aug. 19. The Summersville branch will host a 10th anniversary celebration of being in its new location from noon to 2 p.m. Come celebrate with us and see the photos of that monumental day on display! Refreshments will be served.

The State Library has asked all Missouri libraries to remind all parents and guardians of minors (which includes 17 years and younger) that they are responsible for items their minors check out in the library. Therefore, effective Aug. 1 and going forward, when minors want to check out and their library card is due for renewal, the parent or guardian will be asked to sign new documentation that complies with the State of Missouri’s request. Thank you for your understanding of this process.

Ongoing weekly activities at all branches include Saturday chess, S.T.E.M. and LEGO groups. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Did you know that all Texas County libraries have fishing poles to loan out? This is courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation. Stop into your local branch and grab one for a day of relaxing fishing.

Please be sure to visit the library website and our Facebook page for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches.

We provide several services, such as copies, faxes, scanning, WIFI and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

The Houston library is the main branch of Texas County Library and is located at 117 W. Walnut Street. Business hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Check out our webpage @ texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us and be sure and “like” our Texas County Library Facebook page!

