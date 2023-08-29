A circuit judge will hear arguments whether to admit statements by an accused murderer in a high-profile Texas County case.

Tommie Whetzell, 64, of Liberal, was arrested in an unsolved 2007 Tyrone murder that resurfaced after interest from a national television program, “Cold Justice,” which airs on the Oxygen Channel. Whetzell was originally charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and discharge of a firearm at or from a motor vehicle. Last August, his attorney Lacon Smith of Springfield, successfully argued the time to file an armed criminal action charge had lapsed and a judge dismissed it. Whetzell was released on $250,000 bond later that month.

In a filing Aug. 14, Whetzell’s attorney, Lacon Smith of Springfield, argues that interrogations that occurred in 2007 and again in March 2022 violated his rights.

According to the filing, Whetzell invoked his right to counsel on Nov. 18, 2007, meaning any interviews with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were to stop until an attorney was hired. On Nov. 11, 2007, the motion claims Whetzell was not read his Miranda Rights by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and any statements made were under duress and involuntary.

The motion also argues that an interview with county law enforcement present, as well as a television crew, in March 2022 was illegally gained.

Judge John Beger will hear arguments at 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Texas County Justice Center.