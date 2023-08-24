This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A man from Cabool is wanted for questioning in a string of burglary cases in eastern Douglas County near Vanzant, authorities said.

Dalton Hall, 30, is sought about the burglaries. Law enforcement attempted to arrest Hall on Aug. 20 when they learned a possible location. As they approached a barn, he fled into the woods and avoided capture. Several stolen items were found inside, as well as methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Hall is also wanted in Wright County for similar charges, and a reward has been offered to individuals who can provide information leading to his arrest. Those assisting him face criminal prosecution.

To provide information, contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department at 417-683-1020.