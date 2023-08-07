Thursday (Aug. 10) there is a huge back-to-school event at the Hiett Gymnasium for Houston students.

Set for 2-5 p.m., “School-A-Palooza” allows students to pick up school supplies for the Houston School District.

Anyone enrolled locally in preschool through 12th grade is eligible. School starts at Houston on Aug. 21.

Registration closed earlier because of the need to order necessary school supplies that will be available on event day. Many businesses and individuals donate to make the affair possible in a family-fun activity. Several businesses and organizations will have booths at the Pine Street gym.

LEARN MORE: More about the event is available online at https://www.houston.k12.mo.us/page/schoolapalooza.