Security Bank of the Ozarks Houston branch manager Jay Williams presents a check for $5,000 to Fair Board president Darren Ice Tuesday morning at the Texas County Fairgrounds. Added to approximately $45,000 that had previously been donated to the Fair Board through multiple sources, the funds helped complete payment of the Board’s bank loan secured for the recent purchase of the portion of the fairgrounds where the fair is annually held. Standing with Ice and Williams are other Fair Board members and relatives and Security Bank employees. The Fair Board will host an appreciation meal at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Fairgrounds. A bull has been donated and will be auctioned off to raise more funds for the Fair Board, and other items will be available in a silent auction. Credit: DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD