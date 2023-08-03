This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

**Updated**

A probable cause statement from the Texas County Sheriff’s Department concerning the arrest of James Gordon has been released.

According to the statement, when deputies arrived on the scene, the victim, Christopher Gordon, 58, of Beulah, was lying on the floor with two gunshot wounds. One gunshot was to the chest and the other was to the face.

The altercation, which was recorded by a security camera, showed the suspect and victim arguing. As the victim turned and started walking to the door to leave, the suspect followed and pushed the victim down.

Employees of the bar separated the individuals. The suspect got up, walked away and pulled a small handgun out of his pocket. The victim walked over to the suspect, pushed him down and leaned over to grab the suspect.

The suspect then shot the victim twice, the first in the left upper chest and the second in the head, killing him instantly.

During interviews, it was revealed that the victim and suspect are brothers that have been engaged in an ongoing feud.

**Original Story**

A Beulah man was recently charged with second-degree murder in relation to a shooting at the Crow Creek Grill and Bar in Licking, authorities say.

James Gordon, born in 1960, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, a class “A” and unclassified felony respectively.

His arraignment is set for Aug. 15 in Texas County.

More information will be released as the case unfolds.