Business 60 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews construct sidewalks.

This project is part of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s initiative to bring roadway facilities into compliance with the current standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The location is between Rogers Ave. and Peabody Ave. in Cabool, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take Monday, Sept. 18 through Monday, November 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with weekends as necessary.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling in the area.

For more information, please call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam (417) 469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.