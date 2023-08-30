A Cabool man faces a pair of felony charges after a Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident on Aug. 25 in which he allegedly punched a woman in the face.

Timothy Neal, 28, of 919 Garst Street in Cabool, is charged with third-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest (both class E felonies).

A CPD officer was dispatched at about 7:50 p.m. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at an unreported address. The officer made contact with a man – Neal – who said he and a woman had gotten into an argument and he had taken the woman’s phone from her as she held it up to her face.

A short time later, the officer reportedly made contact with the woman, and she said Neal had broken into her grandmother’s house by kicking in the front door, which would now not close due to the damage. She told the officer Neal had punched her on the right side of her face with his fist, and the officer observed redness and swelling there.

The woman reportedly said she went to call police on her phone, and Neal then knocked it out of her hand. While the officer was speaking with the woman, another officer who was with Neal advised that he was resisting and had run away.

Neal was reportedly located in front of the Chinese restaurant on Ozark Street, but continued to resist. One of the officers deployed his taser at Neal, and he was apprehended.

Neal’s bond is set at $5,000.