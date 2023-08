A Cabool accident Sunday afternoon seriously injured a man on a motorcycle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Msgt. R.M. Greenan said an eastbound 2003 Kawasaki Vulcan operated by Sammy E. Ficke, 25, of West Plains, suffered a rear tire blow, ejecting him. Ficke, who was wearing a helmet, was flown by medical helicopter to Cox South in Springfield. Assisting at the scene, which was on U.S. 60 east of Garden Inn Truck Plaza, was Cpl. D.E. Rogers.