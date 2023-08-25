This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The South Central Solid Waste Management District will partner with the City of Cabool to hold a free electronic waste recycling event on Sept. 30.

The event is 10 a.m. until noon at 603 Main St. It is first-come, first-served; until transport trucks are full. Data destruction and electronic recycling services are provided by The Computer Recycling Center.

Residents can bring laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, all in ones, cell phones, routers/hubs/switches, adapters, inkjet/toner cartridges, printers/scanners, copy machines, fax machines, landline phones, keyboards/mice, LCD/LED computer monitors, remote controls, cable/satellite boxes, dishes/receivers and equipment, stereos/speakers, VCRs/DVD players, blue ray players, DVRs, typewriters, most appliances, all batteries, all cords, all TVs, microwaves, computer monitors and fluorescent bulbs. The only things that cannot currently be accepted are refrigerant- containing items.

If it ran with a cord or battery, it will be accepted. (Except items with refrigerant)

The project is funded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Other collection days are: 10 a.m. until noon Sept. 23 at 1853 Old Airport Road, West Plains; and 10 a.m. until noon, Oct. 14, at 603 Springfield Road, Ava.

For more information, contact Tegan Vaughn, South Central Solid Waste District coordinator, at 417-247-7875.